Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Graham

Pierce County deputies are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in Graham over the weekend.

At about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of someone firing shots and chasing a man in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East.

According to investigators, a woman called 911 to report that a man was trying to break into her home and broke her window.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the back sliding door of the woman's home.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home across the street and continued into the neighbor's backyard.

Deputies were told the suspect ran into the woods and after a search, they couldn't locate the suspect.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the man who was fatally shot has not been identified but said he did not live at either home.

The suspect didn't live in the area but is connected with the home where the shooting initially happened.