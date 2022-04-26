Man charged with racist threats toward a Bremerton gas station clerk

A man is accused of calling a Bremerton gas station clerk racial slurs, threatening to kill him and chasing him after becoming upset that he had to wait to use the restroom, according to The Kitsap Sun.

The Kitsap Sun reports Bremerton police were called Sunday afternoon to a 76 gas station when the clerks called 911.

They said that a man had asked to use the restroom but became extremely upset when he was told he had to wait.

An officer wrote that he appeared "agitated" and "elevated" and may have been under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental crisis.

RELATED: Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

RELATED: Washington high school fined over racist conduct at basketball game

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Prosecutors charged him with "hate crime," a felony formerly known as malicious harassment.