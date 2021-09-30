Man charged with murder, robbery in Kent triple shooting that left one dead

A man is facing murder and other felony charges after allegedly shooting three people at a Kent gas station, killing one of them.

According to court documents, on Sept. 19 at a Circle K gas station parking lot, 36-year-old Joseph Dixon opened the door of a car that three people were sitting in and shot them all. Dixon appeared to know at least one person in the car.

One victim, Devon Hill, was shot at close range in the head and died instantly. Another victim was shot in the head and chest and the third was shot in the shoulder, according to court documents.

The two surviving victims ran from the car after being shot, and Dixon drove off with Hill's body in the backseat, court documents allege.

Dixon then allegedly dumped Hill's body and ditched the stolen vehicle in Kent's West Hill neighborhood.

The suspect was hiding out in a Bellingham motel for a week after the triple shooting. Witnesses say he was bragging about the shooting and robbery.

He was apprehended in a Bellingham Safeway parking lot on Sept. 28. Before he was taken into custody, he began ramming his vehicle forward and backward into the SWAT cars and another vehicle.

At that time, three SWAT members shot at Dixon. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken into custody when he is discharged.

There was a 4-year-old and another man in Dixon's car at the time of the ramming and shooting. Neither were injured.

Dixon has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Dixon committed these latest crimes just over six months after being released from prison. Dixon has "a well-documented history of violent crime and has 10 prior felony convictions," court documents say.

The state has requested that bail be denied to Dixon as "there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant has a propensity for violence that creates a substantial danger to the community," court documents read.

