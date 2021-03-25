Man charged with murder for 1987 arson that killed Everett firefighter

article

A man who admitted to setting a deadly fire at Everett Community College in 1987 has been charged with first-degree murder 34 years after firefighter Gary Parks was killed.

Elmer Nash Jr., 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday (March 25). His sentencing is set for May 7.

According to court documents, Nash was 12 years old when he and two friends broke into the Everett Community College library on Feb. 16, 1987.

The kids were looking for things to steal. At one point, the group piled books and papers on the floor and lit them on fire. The fire got out of control quickly, sending 40-foot flames into the air.

The kids were seen running about a mile away from the scene.

Firefighter Gary Parks, an 18-year veteran firefighter at the time, went into the building with five other firefighters. He got trapped by the flames and never made it out.

Deadly fire at Everett Community College in 1987 (Photo courtesy Everett Community College)

The fire leveled Cascade Hall and caused more than $8 million in damages, according to Everett Community College. Roughly 48,000 books and 19,000 periodicals were destroyed, including yearbooks and historical records.

"The fire destroyed the heart of the campus and has affected the college for generations," Everett Community College President Daria Willis said in a prepared statement.

Nash was a suspect at the time, but he didn't confess until 2017 when an Everett Police detective questioned him again, court documents state. He said he was the one who lit the match.

"I lit it and it was an accident," Nash told investigators. "I never meant for no one to get hurt. I ... I was 12 years old I was just being a dummy, being stupid, wasn't thinking."

It's unclear why it took this long for charges to be filed.

A memorial for Everett Firefighter Gary Parks at Everett Community College's Firefighter Plaza on the north side of the college's Gary Parks Student Union building (Photo credit: Everett Community College)

"This case reminds us all how devastatingly tragic a fire can be. Particularly one intentionally set. It also reminds us that the flames of justice are not easily extinguished, and that perseverance has a way of rewarding those who choose not to give up," Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell said in a prepared statement. "The fact that we were able to bring charges in this matter is a testament to the very good and important work our county’s law enforcement agencies are doing every day to serve and protect us all."

Nash was not in custody for his arraignment Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after pleading guilty.

This is a developing story.

