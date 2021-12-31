Man charged with assaulting referee during his son’s game

A man is accused of storming the court during his son’s middle school basketball game and slamming into a referee from behind, breaking the man’s nose and cheekbone, according to King County prosecutors.

The Seattle Times reports Mark McLaughlin, 31, turned himself in to King County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 17, the day after the game at Kenmore Middle School. He was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 bail.

He was charged Dec. 21 with second-degree assault. Attempts to contact McLaughlin on Thursday were unsuccessful.

McLaughlin is a former standout basketball player at Central Washington University, averaging 22.4 points per game in the 2012-13 season, according to the school’s men’s basketball roster.

Charging papers say the assault on the 72-year-old referee was captured on video.

"The defendant is 6’6 and 215 lbs and was likely able to generate a significant amount of force," Senior Deputy Prosecutor Brynn Jacobson wrote in charging papers.

McLaughlin is to be arraigned Jan. 3.

