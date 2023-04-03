Man charged in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 2 people in Tacoma

A man has been charged for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting another vehicle head-on on I-5 in Tacoma, which resulted in the death of two people.

On April 2, a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to calls for a crash on northbound I-5 at the Tacoma spur (I-705). The trooper reported that he saw a Honda Accord facing north with significant damage to the front end, according to court documents. A Ford F-150 was facing the wrong way and had clearly hit the Honda head-on.

The driver and the front passenger of the Honda were unresponsive when the trooper arrived. Another person was walking in the lanes of traffic between the two cars, screaming with glass cuts on her face.

When the trooper checked on the people in the F-150, the airbags were deployed. Both the driver, identified as 37-year-old Gregory Steele, and his passenger were conscious and talkative.

"I think I may have hurt somebody. I am so sorry," Steele allegedly told the trooper, according to court documents.

The trooper noted that he "detected the obvious odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle." The trooper also said that Steele appeared to have bloodshot and water eyes and slurred, repetitive speech.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The front-seat passenger in the Honda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to court documents. According to court documents, the front-seat driver they were kept on life-support so his organs can be donated.

The passenger died on April 3.

Steele has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault-DUI.

According to court documents, he has a lengthy criminal record in Washington.