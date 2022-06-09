Man charged in deadly I-5 Ship Canal Bridge crash to appear in court

The man charged in the I-5 crash that killed a University of Washington last month will be arraigned in court on Thursday.

On May 24, 22-year-old Jordan Shelley pulled over on the right shoulder of I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge due to car trouble around 4:30 a.m. He was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit by a speeding driver, who investigators later identified as 22-year-old Justin Kuo.

The crash sent Shelley over the bridge into Lake Union, 180 feet below. Both cars flipped upside down.

Divers recovered Shelley's body several hours after the crash.

According to prosecutors, Kuo admitted he was driving 70 to 80 mph just before the crash after spending the night drinking. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say he has a traffic violation history of speeding, but no known criminal record.

Shelley's parents said he was set to graduate UW soon and was an EMT.



