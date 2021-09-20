Man beaten with metal pipe, stabbed at Federal Way bus stop, police say

article

Federal Way Police arrested a man for brutally assaulting someone with a metal pipe and knife.

Officers were called to reports of an assault at a bus stop on Pacific Highway and 312th Street just before 8 p.m. Witnesses told police that a 22-year-old man attacked a 47-year-old man with a metal pipe, and then after 911 was called, started attacking him again and stabbed him several times.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and is in serious, but stable condition.

Officers found the suspect near 14th Avenue and 312th Street and arrested him. He was booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.

RELATED: Man shot by Federal Way police after attempting to carjack 3 people at gunpoint

RELATED: Child found safe after suspect stole car with baby inside, Auburn Police say

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram