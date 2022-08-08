Man attacked with metal pole in Downtown Seattle dies from injuries

A 66-year-old man who was attacked with a metal pole in Downtown Seattle last week died from his injuries over the weekend.

On Aug. 2, investigators said an officer near Third Avenue and Pike Street saw a man beating another man with a large metal pole.

Medics treated the victim at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center. He later died from his injuries on Saturday.

The 48-year-old suspect, who was later identified as Aaron Justin Fulk, was taken into custody and remains at the King County Jail.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Fulk was initially charged with first-degree attempted murder before the victim died.

"Now that the victim has died, we anticipate formally receiving that information from police for an amended charging decision," the said the KCPAO.

The prosecuting attorney's office said Fulk has been involved in crimes where he was charged immediately. In his most recent history is in separate jurisdictions, including a felony case eight days prior in Pierce County. He also has a conviction history from Idaho.



