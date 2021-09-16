Man attacked, robbed in downtown Seattle; suspect gives up running from officers

article

A robbery suspect gave up running from police officers and was arrested in downtown Seattle Thursday morning.

Seattle Police say six people approached a man near Fourth and Pine at around 5:15 a.m., telling him they wanted to trade jackets. The man declined, and the six people attacked him, punching, kicking and knocking him to the ground before taking his jacket, shoes, phone and money.

Officers arrived shortly after, and the victim pointed out the men who attacked him, who were still nearby.

As officers approached, the suspects split up and ran. One of the suspects was wearing the man’s stolen jacket, and took off on a bicycle.

Officers chased the suspect as he rode toward First and University. The man ditched the bike and ran, but eventually surrendered to police.

The 26-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail for robbery.

Police returned the jacket and phone to the victim, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

