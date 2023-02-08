Man arrested in Tacoma for building explosives in home, police say

article

Tacoma Police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly making and using explosives.

According to authorities, community members reached out to Community Liaison Officers to report explosions coming from the suspect’s home.

Tacoma detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force began investigating the man. They developed probable cause and were granted a search warrant Wednesday.

When officers raided the suspect’s home, they found partially-constructed explosive devices, explosives components, precursor items and firearms.

Officers also found and arrested the suspect at his home.

Police booked the man into jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious placement of an explosive device and violation of license required to handle explosives.