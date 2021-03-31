Man arrested in Seattle for setting up camp in stranger's basement

A man experiencing homelessness was arrested this week for reportedly setting up camp in a stranger's basement and eating the food in her downstairs refrigerator.

According to Seattle Police, officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Monday to a call from a woman in the city's Magnolia neighborhood who said she believed someone may be in her basement.

When police knocked and opened the door leading to the basement, a man emerged.

Investigators found the man had made a bed, had playing cards and had organized his clothes on the floor and surrounding furniture.

He told police he "gravitated" toward the house Saturday morning to seek refuge.

"I was starving to death, and their food saved my life," he said.

The man also told police that he'd been using services provided by local homeless shelters, but he still chose to occupy a stranger's home.

The man was arrested for residential burglary and booked into the King County Jail.

