Seattle police arrest man suspected of cutting brake lines, slashing tires on dozens of vehicles

Police have arrested a man suspected of cutting brake lines and slashing tires on dozens of vehicles in South Seattle. Now, investigators are working with other agencies to see if he's connected to dozens more cases in nearby towns.

According to Seattle Police, investigators arrested the 36-year-old man in South Seattle early Friday morning. He was booked into the SCORE jail in Des Moines for a Department of Corrections felony warrant.

Detectives said they believe he's the suspect in dozens of cases, mostly in South Seattle, and may be connected to dozens of other cases in Des Moines and other towns.

In late February, police in Des Moines found more than 30 vehicles with brake lines cuts in a 48-hour period.

Suspect cutting brakes in Des Moines captured on surveillance video

RELATED: 'That's somebody evil:' Search on for suspect randomly cutting brakes in south King County

Advertisement

Investigators believe there are more cases that haven't been reported in King County, particularly in the Rainier Beach area over the past three months.

How to check your brakes:

Look around the outside of your car to see if there is brake fluid leaking.

When you press down on your brakes, they should feel firm, not soft and easily pushed to the ground.

Police are asking anyone who has not previously reported unexplained damage to their brake lines or tires to contact SPD at SPDGIU@Seattle.gov. Detectives are also looking for surveillance footage and witnesses.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram