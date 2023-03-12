Man arrested in Queen Anne after harassing person with gun, SPD says

Police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of threatening someone with a gun in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, the suspect and a 27-year-old man were having an argument late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Authorities say the suspect threatened to grab a gun from his car and shoot the victim.

The man reportedly went and got his gun and walked toward the victim.

Officers arrived near First Ave and W Mercer St just before 1 a.m. and arrested the suspect, then recovered the gun from his car.

RELATED: Bellingham boardwalk temporarily closed amid death investigation

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for harassment.