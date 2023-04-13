Man arrested in Des Moines felony vandalism spree, 15 buildings damaged

Des Moines Police arrested the suspect in a spree of felony vandalism that damaged 15 homes and businesses in just a few hours.

Police were called Thursday to reports of a glass break alarm at a store downtown around 4 a.m. Officers saw the front window had been shattered, but could not find any suspects in the area.

Shortly after this, police say they received several 911 calls of rocks being thrown through the windows of businesses and homes nearby.

Officers kept looking for a suspect, but had no luck.

Victims submitted surveillance footage of the vandalism, and a Getting People Services (GPS) officer recognized the suspect in the videos—reportedly a person they had been trying to connect to resources for several months.

Police honed their search and found the suspect, who was wearing the same clothes as seen in the surveillance video.

The man was arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief.

RELATED: Ferndale PD: 3 charged in 5-year-old's death after fentanyl was found in her blood

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with additional video or information on the incident is urged to call Des Moines Police at (206) 878-3301 or submit a tip at (206) 870-6871.