Man arrested in connection with homicide in Seattle’s Bryant neighborhood

A 34-year-old was arrested in connection with a homicide Sunday night in Seattle.

After 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of the body of a 72-year-old man at a home in the 4000 block of Northeast 58th Street in the Bryant neighborhood.

According to police, they identified a person of interest, a 34-year-old man, in the case but he was already in custody with another law enforcement agency for an unrelated case.

The 34-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 206-233-5000.

