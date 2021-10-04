Man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at SeaTac park

article

A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping at a SeaTac park, city officials said.

City officials said the man tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl at a North SeaTac park on Sunday.

Investigators said an 11-year-old family member tried to stop the kidnaping and was assaulted by the man. The family member had minor injuries.

Soccer players from a nearby field intervened and held the man until officers arrived.

He was taken into custody.

City officials said the man is expected to be booked into the King County Jail.

