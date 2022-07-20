Man arrested in connection with 26 catalytic converter thefts

article

Deputies are investigating after a man was arrested in connection with more than two dozen catalytic thefts.

On July 13, deputies responded to a report of a burglary and theft at a business in the 100 block of Mulford Road in Toledo.

According to investigators, the suspect went inside the business, cut the catalytic converters off 26 new trucks.

The deputy saw the suspect on surveillance video leaving through a fence line with the converters in a garbage can from the business.The deputy also noticed a Washington State Patrol trooper’s patrol car slowing down on an adjacent roadway.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy contacted the trooper, who told the deputy he had slowed down to contact a car on the shoulder lane. The car was unoccupied and the trooper provided vehicle information to the investigating deputy.

Shortly after, another trooper located the suspect’s car in Cowlitz County and discovered the suspect was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter off another car.

Deputies identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid, Jr. of Portland, Oregon. He was taken into custody for crimes occurring in Cowlitz County.

Investigators said the Lewis County deputy responded to Cowlitz County as the trooper was completing a search warrant on the car and recovered 26 catalytic converters.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was referred on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

"This is an excellent example of local law enforcement entities working hand-in-hand to put the pieces together," said Sheriff Robert Snaza. "Especially when we can make an impact in this rising crime trend."



