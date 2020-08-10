Man arrested in connection to three suspicious fires in Olympia

Firefighters responded to three separate fires in the same area of Olympia early Monday morning, leading investigators to question one person about the suspicious fires.

Olympia Fire officials confirmed a suspect was arrested Monday morning. The Olympian reported a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the suspicious fires.

According to the Olympia Fire Department, all three fires were off of 9th Avenue SW right off of Lake Boulevard.

The first fire happened just before 3 a.m. at Cambridge Courts apartment complex. The second fire was reported about 30 minutes later at Hidden Creek Church, followed by a third fire at Fern Crest Apartments complex just after 4:15 a.m.

According to The Olympian, the man was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of first-degree arson for the Fern Crest fire and second-degree arson for the fire at Hidden Creek Church, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower told the newspaper the suspect is also being considered for a possible charge of first-degree arson for the Fern Crest building fire.

Fire officials said over $1 million of damages were reported from the fires. No reported injuries occurred in the incidents, according to Olympia Fire.

The Red Cross is working with 20 displaced residents affected by the fires.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.