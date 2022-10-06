Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June.

Authorities arrested the man Tuesday for investigation of murder.

A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and the suspect is currently being held on $5 million bail.

The remains of a 56-year-old woman were found on a trail near Ravenna Ave NE and NE 45th St on June 20, 2022. The woman was previously reported missing in Seattle, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released the name of the woman or specified how long she had been missing. It's unclear if the woman was local.

According to authorities, detectives lifted fingerprints from the victim’s apartment, then found cell phone records between her and the suspect, leading them to identify him as a person of interest. They later connected him to DNA evidence at the scene—his DNA was already on file with the national CODIS database from a previous manslaughter conviction.

Police say the suspect admitted to having a role in the murder, and explained that the victim’s body remained in his apartment for a "long period of time" before he removed it. According to court documents, the suspect used instruments to "alter the victim’s body" and transport it to a trail in the University District.

Detectives are still investigating whether other suspects were involved in the murder.