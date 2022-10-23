Man arrested in connection to fatal Bellingham drive-by shooting

Police arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Bellingham last week.

Bellingham Police say 28-year-old Matthew Roberts from Eugene, Oregon was arrested on several felonies tied to this incident.

Officers were called to Valencia and Texas Street at 3:18 a.m. on Oct. 16, where they found Roberts suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say Robert was incoherent and lying on the ground with zip-lock bags of white powder and blue pills, and an unloaded handgun.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting

Police gave Roberts first aid and took him to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment.

While officers stayed at the scene to collect evidence, they received a call from hospital staff who reported another man came in with a gunshot wound—later identified as 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack.

Mayshack was admitted for a gunshot wound to his chest, and died at the hospital shortly after.

Through an investigation, officers determined that Mayshack went to an apartment on Texas Street "wanting a phone," but then left. A short time later, people in the apartment heard gunshots, and Mayshack came back wounded, needing help.

They took him to the hospital where he later died.

Officers identified a black Range Rover meeting with an Oregon-plated Prius a block north. A man who appeared to be Roberts got out of the Prius and into the Range Rover.

Police determined Roberts and Mayshack both shot each other with different guns.

RELATED: Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The drugs found on Roberts tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Bellingham Police say the amount of drugs they found on him indicated that they were likely being sold for resale in smaller amounts. Officers also found a torn-up counterfeit $100 bill, which they suspect may have been an attempted robbery or "rip."

Roberts was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on probable cause for second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.