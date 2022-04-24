Man arrested for vehicular homicide after pedestrian hit, killed in Interbay

Seattle Police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in Interbay.

Officers were called to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian near 15th Ave W and Gilman Dr W late Saturday night. When police arrived, they found a man dead in the road as well as the driver, who pulled over and stayed at the scene.

An investigation revealed the man driving had passed another car just south of Gilman Drive, but lost control of his car and went onto the sidewalk, hitting and killing the pedestrian.

Officers arrested the driver for investigation of vehicular homicide.

This is a developing story.