Seattle Police: Man threw wrench at person, threatened them with a gun

article

Seattle Police arrested a man for attacking someone with a wrench and threatening them with a gun.

Authorities say a man was driving through South Lake Union near Westlake Avenue and Roy Street, when the suspect pulled up alongside him and started throwing things at his car. According to SPD, the victim and suspect had a history.

The man followed as the victim pulled over a short distance away. He then got out of his car and threw a wrench at the victim, hitting him in the leg.

Police say the victim went back to his car to grab a tire iron, and the suspect told him to put it down and fight him hand-to-hand.

The suspect then took out his gun.

The scuffle ended when the suspect drove off, and the victim called 911. Officers then found the suspect pulling into a nearby parking garage and arrested him.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for assault and intimidation with a weapon.

RELATED: 1 killed, another injured in North Seattle shooting

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram