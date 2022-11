Suspect accused of throwing White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros championship parade identified

Authorities arrested a man accused of throwing a hard seltzer can at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros celebration parade on Monday.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono is charged with aggravated assault.

RELATED: Texas Senator Ted Cruz booed at Houston Astros vs New York Yankees ALCS game

Records show he has been released on bond, which was set at $40,000.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The Houston Police Department confirmed on Twitter only one person was arrested during the Astros Parade of Champions.

Video shared on Twitter captured the moment the can almost hit the senator and someone nearby attempted to block the can.

During the event, the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St., where he was met with a mix of cheers and boos.

Officials confirmed Sen. Cruz did not require medical attention.

RELATED: Ted Cruz yelled at live on 'The View' by New York community organization

The senator issued a subsequent tweet thanking law enforcement for their rapid response and had some choice words for the attacker.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Sen. Cruz tweeted. "I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."