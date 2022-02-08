Man arrested for suspected drive-by shooting, vehicular assault in Tacoma

article

Tacoma Police have arrested a man suspected of a drive-by shooting and vehicular assault over the weekend.

Authorities say on Feb. 5 at 1:38 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by shooting near 35th Street and Union Avenue. She called 911, and officers found her near a Tacoma Public Utilities security booth. A man was in the car with her when the shooting happened, but he was not injured.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told by the other victim that they were shot at by a suspect in a black pickup truck.

Shortly after, a police sergeant witnessed a black pickup hit a pedestrian near 52nd Street and Tacoma Way, roughly a mile south of the drive-by shooting. The sergeant called in backup when they saw the driver of the pickup had a handgun.

The victim hit in the crash was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as well.

Officers arrested the 47-year-old suspect, and matched him and his pickup's description with witness accounts from the shooting. The man was charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, attempted murder and two charges of first-degree assault.

