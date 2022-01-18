Man arrested for pushing women into Lake Washington, assaulting toddler

article

Seattle Police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of pushing women into Lake Washington and assaulting a toddler.

Police say at 11:25 a.m. Monday, three women were taking photos on a walking trail on Marsh Island, when the man came up and tried to grab one of the women’s phones from her hand. She held on to her phone, and when her friend tried to help, the man shoved her into Lake Washington.

The man reportedly ran further up the trail while the women helped their friend out of the water and called 911.

Minutes later, police received another call – a woman was walking the trail with her year-and-a-half-old daughter, when the man grabbed the toddler by the hood of her jacket and threw her to the ground off the trail. The mother tried to go to her daughter, but the man grabbed her by the jacket and threw her into the lake.

Witnesses reported the man crossing Montlake Bridge towards University of Washington.

UW’s police department recognized the suspect’s description, as he had reportedly been at the UW Medical Center that morning, and had thrown water on an employee before leaving.

Around 1 p.m., the man allegedly ran up behind a woman jogging and swept her legs from under her, causing her to fall to the pavement. A man nearby saw the assault and went to help her, but the suspect came up and started punching him in the face.

Police arrived at the park, and witnesses pointed out the suspect running away. Officers chased him down and arrested him.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for robbery, assault of a child and attempted abduction of a child. Police have requested several charges of misdemeanor assault, as well.

RELATED: WSP seeks help identifying suspect in I-405 rollover crash

READ MORE: Auburn Police seek ID on suspect who pistol-whipped victim with toy gun

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: