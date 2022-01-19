Man arrested for pulling gun on family, stalking them through Magnolia

article

Seattle Police arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly pulling a gun on a family in Magnolia, then stalking them in his car.

Police say around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, two brothers were teaching their 43-year-old mother to drive near Thorndyke Ave and W Raye St, when they saw a man walking his dog.

The brothers told police the man walked to up their car, spoke briefly with them, then left and later returned with a gun. He allegedly tapped the car window with his gun, and the brothers sped off with their mother.

They said the suspect started following them in his Suburban, flashing his high beams and driving close to them. The brothers called 911 and met officers at a nearby gas station, followed by the suspect.

Police spoke with the suspect, who reportedly admitted to keeping several firearms in his SUV. Officers seized three handguns from the car, then arrested him for assault and harassment.

RELATED: Downtown Seattle shooting: 1 person reportedly shot at 3rd & Pike

READ MORE: Seattle man sentenced to three years for bank fraud, identity theft

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: