Man arrested for pulling gun during traffic argument in Green Lake

Seattle Police arrested a man for pulling a gun on someone during a traffic argument in Green Lake.

Authorities say around 5:15 p.m. Monday, two man got into a traffic dispute near 49th Street and Green Lake Way N. The suspect, driving a black Dodge Durango SUV, pulled out a gun and followed the victim in his car.

The victim pulled off the road and called 911.

Officers identified the driver and went to his home, where they found his SUV. They arrested the suspect, who is a convicted felon and unable to legally own firearms.

Police got a search warrant to check the suspect’s house, and found a gun.

The suspect was booked into jail for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

