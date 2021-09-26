Man arrested for nightclub shooting in downtown Seattle

article

Seattle Police arrested a man for shooting someone at a Pioneer Square club early Sunday morning.

Officers were patrolling by a nightclub near Occidental Avenue and Yesler Way when they heard a gunshot from inside the building. People started flooding out the front door to get away from the shooting, but several pointed out the gunman to police.

A man was quickly taken into custody, and officers provided first aid to the victim, who had a single gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were having an argument that escalated into the shooting.

Seattle Police's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident.

