Man arrested for DUI vehicular homicide, crashed into car parked in middle of road in Puyallup

A 32-year-old Tacoma man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after crashing into a car in Puyallup.

Police say they were called to 23rd and Meridian around 2:07 a.m. Sunday.

A man reportedly hit a car parked in the middle of the road, then said a person was lying unconscious next to the vehicle. Police say he called 911 while attempting CPR on them.

Officers arrived minutes later and found the man performing CPR.

Despite this, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an initial investigation, the man was heading south on Meridian when he hit the car, which was parked in the middle of the road for an unknown reason.

Investigators say a man and woman were both in the car.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Police: 61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square, no suspects identified

The passenger of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Puyallup Police’s tip line at (253) 770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.