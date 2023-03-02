Man arrested for deadly Everett hit-and-run

article

A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a person walking and then fleeing the scene.

The deadly hit-and-run occurred on March 1, just before 10:30 p.m., in the 4900 block of Evergreen Way in Everett. This area is a seven-lane roadway surrounded by shops and strip malls. There are no shoulders on the road, but there are sidewalks.

It's also unknown if the person hit was walking in a crosswalk or in the road.

According to court documents, witnesses reported seeing a blue Mustang speed off from the scene.

An Everett Police officer, having gotten the call for the initial incident, saw the suspected Mustang driving at a high-rate of speed on Evergreen Way near the intersection with SR 526 on and off ramps.

The vehicle had a shattered rear window and damage to the front bumper.

When he was pulled over, the 25-year-old driver initially did not admit to the crash, but just told an officer his window had shattered.

After he was read his Miranda rights, the driver admitted to fleeing the crash, saying he was in a state of shock.

It's unclear if the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

Court documents say the driver "had not returned to the scene of the collision to render assistance, exchange information or called for medical units to come to the scene."

The driver was arrested for hit-and-run death. Court documents indicate that drugs or alcohol were not involved.