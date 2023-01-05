Man arrested for attacking woman in Seattle's International District

A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday, suspected of attacking a woman in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The woman was walking to work at 6:20 a.m. near Fifth Ave S and S Weller St, and said a man was calling out to her from the street.

She told him to leave her alone and kept walking, but the man ran up behind her and attacked her, authorities say. He reportedly tried to hit her in the face, but she avoided it and ran.

The woman called 911, and officers found the suspect sleeping in Hing Hay Park. He was booked into the King County Jail for assault and an unrelated misdemeanor assault warrant.