Man arrested for allegedly stalking, sexually assaulting women in Highland Park area

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting several women near Highland Park last weekend.

Bellevue Police say the man was hanging around the Highland Park area and stalking women, coming up to them and sexually assaulting them. Three women came forward with accusations, saying he walked up and kissed them, or grabbed them and tried to pull them into the woods.

Authorities believe there may be other victims, and urge them to call 911.

The man was described as wearing a bright orange sweatshirt or puffy jacket with reflective stripes, jeans and tan boots. He is described as a man of Hispanic descent and 5'2" with "distinctive small and widely-spaced teeth." The man reportedly speaks little English.

The suspect is in jail on $150,000 bail and faces charges of unlawful imprisonment.

RELATED: Annual public safety survey for people who live and work in Seattle starts Oct. 15

READ MORE: Bellevue man pleads guilty to drug, gun and porn charges

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram