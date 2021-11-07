Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing significant other in Vancouver

article

A Vancouver man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his significant other while their child was in the home with them.

Vancouver Police say officers were called to reports of a domestic violence assault in the Arnada neighborhood near 24th and F Street. When police arrived, they found the suspect outside the house with a knife in his hand and quickly took him into custody.

Officers found a woman inside the house with several stab wounds, as well as the couple's eight-year-old child nearby, who was not injured in the attack.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but she died from her injuries. The man was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

RELATED: Three injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, asked nearby firefighters for help

READ MORE: Crook uses bolt cutters to steal house key from lock box on family's front door

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News