Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing significant other in Vancouver

Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A Vancouver man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his significant other while their child was in the home with them.

Vancouver Police say officers were called to reports of a domestic violence assault in the Arnada neighborhood near 24th and F Street. When police arrived, they found the suspect outside the house with a knife in his hand and quickly took him into custody.

Officers found a woman inside the house with several stab wounds, as well as the couple's eight-year-old child nearby, who was not injured in the attack.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but she died from her injuries. The man was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

