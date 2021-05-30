Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his Bonney Lake parents to death

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after Pierce County Sheriff's detectives said he stabbed both of his parents to death.

Deputies responded to a home in Bonney Lake around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A neighbor called police saying that the father had collapsed in the street and the son was walking up the driveway/

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect's mother dead inside the home. The father was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The neighbor that called 911 held the suspect at gunpoint until police could arrive, but the suspect walked away anyway, deputies said.

He was arrested at the home without incident.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story.

