Man arrested for allegedly shooting into boss's house after getting fired

article

A Shelton man was arrested for allegedly shooting into his former boss’s home Tuesday morning.

Seattle Police were called to reports of gunshots near Harris Place S and S Forest St around 12:15 a.m. Officers arrived and learned someone had shot at the house and a car parked outside.

A person in the home told officers they believed it was a former employee who shot at them. The person said they had recently fired the suspect, and were getting threatening text messages from him.

Police determined the suspect lives in Shelton, and reached out to Mason County deputies. The deputies found and arrested the man, and Seattle Police picked him up.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

RELATED: Seattle Police seek suspects in Capitol Hill robbery, knife attack

READ MORE: Pierce County to vote on tentative $4M settlement with family of Manuel Ellis

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: