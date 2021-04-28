Man arrested for alleged threats to kill Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

An Auburn man has been arrested for allegedly leaving a harassing voicemail for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, police said.

According to Seattle police, the 43-year-old left a voicemail on Durkan's office phone on Tuesday morning, threatening to kill her.

Officers were able to trace the call to the man's home in Auburn. He was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of South 292nd Street and booked into King County jail for investigation of telephone harassment.

The death threat against Durkan comes roughly two months after a Seattle Fire Department firefighter was charged for sending threatening, disturbing emails to Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant from a colleague's city email address.

