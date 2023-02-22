Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Tacoma baby's death

A man has been charged with the murder of a four-month-old baby in Tacoma on Tuesday.

According to Tacoma Police, officers were called to an apartment near N Vassault St and N 26th St around 8:16 p.m., responding to reports of an infant not breathing.

They took the four-month-old boy to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Authorities say medical staff told them the injuries were not accidental.

RELATED: 2nd suspect arrested in Dec. 2022 smash-and-grab robbery of Tacoma pot shop

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Detectives arrived at the hospital, and the suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree murder.