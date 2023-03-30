Man arrested after smashing window of business in downtown Seattle

Police arrested a man accused of using a pickaxe to smash the window of a business in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a business near Fifth Ave S and S Main St that had its front glass door smashed in. Managers estimated some $2,000 in damage was done to the store.

While officers were on scene gathering information, a witness pointed out the suspect—a 38-year-old man—who was nearby.

Police approached the man, who ran off. They chased after him and detained him.

Seattle firefighters provided medical aid to the man, and police recovered the pickaxe used to smash the window.

The man was booked into King County Jail for malicious mischief and obstruction.