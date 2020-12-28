Expand / Collapse search

One person arrested after man found dead in Port Orchard home

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Kitsap County
Associated Press
Photo courtesy Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of another person he lived with in Port Orchard.

Kitsap County deputies were called about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to Southeast Tiburon Court and found a man dead inside a home. Deputies said they determined that the victim had died by "homicidal violence."

It is not yet known if the victim was an adult or a child.

A 32-year-old man who also lives at the home was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder (domestic violence) and was booked into the Kitsap County Jail without bail. Investigators did not release any word on a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.