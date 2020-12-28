One person arrested after man found dead in Port Orchard home

article

A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of another person he lived with in Port Orchard.

Kitsap County deputies were called about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to Southeast Tiburon Court and found a man dead inside a home. Deputies said they determined that the victim had died by "homicidal violence."

It is not yet known if the victim was an adult or a child.

A 32-year-old man who also lives at the home was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder (domestic violence) and was booked into the Kitsap County Jail without bail. Investigators did not release any word on a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.