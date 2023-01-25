Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct.

According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots.

Officers walked out around 12:30 a.m. and found a man in the front parking lot, who tried to run from them.

They arrested the 26-year-old suspect, who said he had a gun in his waistband, which they recovered.

According to police, the suspect fired several shots near College Way N and N 103rd St, but they could find no evidence—no property damage, injuries or bullet casings. A quick investigation revealed the suspect moved the bullet casings closer to the precinct parking lot.

Officers also seized ammo, theft tools, several sets of car keys and drug paraphernalia from the suspect.

RELATED: Seattle sues Kia, Hyundai for failing to install anti-theft technology in cars

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, obstruction, burglary tools, and an outstanding warrant for a stolen vehicle.