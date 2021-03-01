Man arrested after deadly shooting in Parkland

A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Parkland.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of C Street South.

A 45-year-old man called 911 to report that he shot someone, and a few minutes later a woman called from the same location saying that someone shot her boyfriend, a 30-year-old man who died at the scene.

Witnesses said there was an altercation between the two men before the shooting.

Cell phone video showed the suspect confront the victim for trespassing on a neighboring property, deputies said. They believe the victim threw a cup of liquid on the shooter when he was shot.

Parkland deadly shooting scene (Photo credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

Deputies have not released any additional information.

