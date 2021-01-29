Man arrested after bodies found in abandoned car in eastern Washington

Deputies arrested a 28-year-old man following the discovery of multiple bodies in an abandoned vehicle near Othello in eastern Washington.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was booked into the Adams County Jail on Thursday for suspicion of first-degree murder and potentially other charges.

Investigators said someone called authorities to report blood on the hood of a car in the 2200 block of Charla Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered a body inside of the car.

The Washington State Crime Lab Response Team responded to the scene and collected evidence and found more human remains in the trunk of the vehicle.

Authorities say the victim’s bodies are in such poor condition that they cannot be identified immediately.

No further details have been released.

Advertisement

Othello is about 180 miles southeast of Seattle.