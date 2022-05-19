Man arrested, 3 stolen vehicles recovered in Auburn

Auburn Police recovered three stolen vehicles Wednesday, and arrested the man suspected of taking them.

Officers were called to reports of a stolen white 2022 Mercedes-Benz that morning. Dispatch said the driver of the stolen vehicle had already been contacted by another agency around 8 a.m., but the suspect sped off and officers did not pursue.

Auburn officers located the suspect in the parking lot of the Mallard Pointe apartment complex, on 45th St NE off Auburn Way N. Police say the suspect was not in the Mercedes, but was in an unlicensed Chevrolet Suburban nearby.

Officers arrested the suspect, but also noticed a third unlicensed vehicle—a Honda SUV—parked between the Mercedes and Chevy. A check of the vehicle identification numbers showed all three were reported stolen, according to police.

The three vehicles were recovered, and since the suspect was physically seen in two of the cars, officers booked him into the King County Jail on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as other arrest warrants.