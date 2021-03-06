Man and woman found shot at Des Moines home, one suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Wash. - A 26-year-old man is in custody after a man and woman were found shot and killed at a Des Moines residence Friday night.
Officers responded to a home on the 24000 block of 25th Avenue South, near Highline College around 9:25 p.m.
A public information officer with Des Moines Police Department says a 54-year-old woman and 62-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds. Medics performed emergency medical procedures but were unsuccessful.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in taken into custody. Officials say all three people were related and appeared to have lived in the same residence.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. No additional suspects are expected. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is encouraged to call Des Moines police.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram