Man and woman found shot at Des Moines home, one suspect in custody

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Des Moines
Q13 FOX

DES MOINES, Wash. - A 26-year-old man is in custody after a man and woman were found shot and killed at a Des Moines residence Friday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 24000 block of 25th Avenue South, near Highline College around 9:25 p.m. 

A public information officer with Des Moines Police Department says a 54-year-old woman and 62-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds. Medics performed emergency medical procedures but were unsuccessful. 

A 26-year-old man was arrested in taken into custody. Officials say all three people were related and appeared to have lived in the same residence.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. No additional suspects are expected. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is encouraged to call Des Moines police. 

This is a developing story. 

