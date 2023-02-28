Expand / Collapse search

Man and his dog shot inside of their tent in Tacoma, homicide investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide in South Tacoma, after a man and his dog were shot inside their tent on Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the corner of S 74th St. and Tacoma Mall Blvd. for reports of a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found both the victim and his dog with gunshot wounds. They tried to save the 26-year-old man’s life, but he died on scene. 

Tacoma Animal Control took the injured dog to a nearby veterinary hospital for treatment.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.