Man and his dog shot inside of their tent in Tacoma, homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating a homicide in South Tacoma, after a man and his dog were shot inside their tent on Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the corner of S 74th St. and Tacoma Mall Blvd. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found both the victim and his dog with gunshot wounds. They tried to save the 26-year-old man’s life, but he died on scene.

Tacoma Animal Control took the injured dog to a nearby veterinary hospital for treatment.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

