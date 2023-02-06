Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in the neck turns himself in to Seattle police

A man has been charged with first-degree assault after police say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

Around 1:17 a.m. Seattle Police responded to reports that a person had been stabbed outside a restaurant. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her neck and face.

The woman was able to identify her ex-boyfriend as the suspect, She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Later that morning, the suspect came to the East Precinct to turn himself in. Officers arrested the man and he was booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (voice) or text START to 88788.