Man accused of killing wife says he was 'possessed by demons' calling it 'judgement day:' court docs

A 73-year-old Edmonds man accused of killing his wife told authorities he "was possessed by demons" and was "waiting for the police to come kill him and send him to hell."

Before 5 p.m. Friday, investigators said the man called 911 and reported that he tried to murder his wife. When officers arrived at the home, located in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West, they went inside and found a woman dead on the living room floor.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and evidence was recovered from the scene including two knives near the woman, one above her head and another at her neck.

According to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13, the suspect told investigators that he tried to attack his wife with a knife but that he was not very successful. Detectives noted in their report that there was not much blood around the woman.

The suspect was later taken to a hospital to be medically cleared. While there, authorities say he told a doctor that he strangled his wife. Investigators said that would explain the "minimal blood evidence" at the crime scene.

He was then further interrogated by detectives and investigators said he admitted to the crime.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence. Charges have not yet been filed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and death of the victim.