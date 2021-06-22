Man accused of kicking, killing dog in Seattle arrested again

The man accused of kicking a 14-year-old dog to death in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood has been arrested and taken into custody.

On May 29, On Saturday, 67-year-old John Hickey was walking his 14-year-old dog, Alice, in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood when he was approached by a man, later identified as Courtney Williams. Williams allegedly demanded Hickey's jacket but backed off when he was threatened with pepper spray by Hickey.

Williams wasn't finished, court documents said.

"I heard pounding of feet and I turned around and he was running full speed at us and I didn't have time to really do anything. I had her on the leash and he came running towards her, knocked me down and he kicked her so hard that she went up in the air and started hemorrhaging," Hickey explained.

Alice died in Hickey's arms.

RELATED: 'She's all I had:' Man speaks out after stranger kills his dog in random downtown Seattle attack

A judge initially released Williams upon his initial arrest. However, after Williams did not return to court for his second appearance, a warrant was issued for his arrest on two felony counts: first-degree attempted theft and first-degree animal cruelty.

First-degree animal cruelty is the most serious animal cruelty charge that can be filed in Washington State (aside from aggravating factors such as sexual motivation or animal fighting, which are not present in this case), according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Bail has been set at $25,000.

He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram