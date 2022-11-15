Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested

article

State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.

When the women refused, the man pulled over on SR 509 and would attack them—sometimes with a knife—authorities said.

The King County Sheriff's Office and WSP launched a two-week investigation into several attacks, and say the first one reportedly happened Oct. 30.

In that case, a woman told police she struggled with the man outside the Prius, knocking a knife from his hand and running away.

In a second incident on Saturday, Nov. 12, a victim reported being punched repeatedly in the head before she was able to escape. She suffered a black eye from the assault.

The last incident was on Monday, with a woman reporting she was knocked to the ground and stabbed in the leg.

Authorities say after this, they were able to establish a pattern and suspect information, and arrested a man at the transit center Monday night.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attacks or been attacked themselves is urged to contact WSP Det. Franklin Olsen at franklin.olsen@wsp.wa.gov or (425) 401-7746.